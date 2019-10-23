(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump boasted this week that American incomes have skyrocketed during his presidency, surpassing gains under his predecessors, a claim that isn’t supported by official government data

Chile is expected to cut its key interest rate to a nine-year low amid slowing inflation, weak growth and the worst street violence in decades Here’s how Chile went from an economic star to an angry mess

A recent streak of strong U.S. housing data, buoyed by improving affordability and lower mortgage rates, has brightened the outlook for the sector -- but there are shadows on the periphery, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Yelena Shulyatyeva

European Central Bank policy makers want Germany to unleash major stimulus, but it’s not clear how much that would benefit any economy other than its own While Mario Draghi has been the bond market’s best friend, investors aren’t expecting the same support from his successor as ECB president Germany nominated Isabel Schnabel for the ECB Executive Board

The Bank of Japan is considering lowering its forecasts for economic growth and inflation this year in a quarterly outlook report to be released at the end of a policy meeting on Oct. 31, according to people familiar with the matter

China’s monthly consumer inflation could hit 4% by early 2020 on the back of surging pork prices, complicating central bank efforts to support the economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.