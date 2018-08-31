(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:

In an interview with Bloomberg, President Donald Trump made clear that the EU won’t escape his ire on trade for long, saying that Europe is manipulating its currency and is “almost as bad as China” on trade European Central Bank policy maker Olli Rehn rebuffed those accusations, calling them “very regrettable” Here are more highlights from our interview with Trump

Trump wants to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week, say people familiar with the matter

ECB policy maker Ewald Nowotny suggested that Italy’s laggard economy shouldn’t slow plans to end euro-area monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates

Euro-area inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, which may add to policy makers’ concerns as they prepare to pare back stimulus amid increasing economic risks

Argentina’s currency crisis deepened as an emergency interest-rate hike to 60 percent failed to stop jittery investors from pulling their money out of the country; Tom Orlik notes the economics textbook isn’t preventing emerging-market contagion

September is set to be a hard month for China’s money markets, handing the nation’s central bank a tricky task

The Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, but said that external risks are on the rise

India’s world-beating economic growth just isn’t enough to generate sufficient jobs for its vast workforce

As rate hikes and currency intervention fail to stem a drop in the rupiah, Indonesia is trying to safeguard its economy in other ways, providing a possible template for other emerging markets

It’s been another turbulent week in the global economy -- catch up on Argentina, trade and all the rest in our Eco Week brief

