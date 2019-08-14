(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

U.S. President Donald Trump has backed down from his initial threat of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, delaying levies on $160 billion of goods until December, while abandoning duties on $1.9 billion worth of products altogether. Newly exempted items include skinned haddock fillets, booster seats and radioactive elements. Markets welcomed the news, but continuing uncertainty is still weighing on business confidence, according to Tom Orlik, chief economist at Bloomberg Economics.

