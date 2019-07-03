(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Before I offer thoughts on President Donald Trump’s latest two nominees to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors and the challenges they face, some full disclosures are in order.

I interviewed for one of the open governor positions at the White House in late May. I have an unconventional background for a Fed governor as I don’t have a Ph.D. in economics. What I do have is 29 years of experience on Wall Street and running my own market advisory service commenting on markets and Fed policy. But that was the point! I am different and the thinking was that it was time to break the mold for picking Fed policy makers. I thank the White House for inviting me, listening to my ideas and giving them serious considerations.

I have argued in past Bloomberg Opinion columns that the Fed suffers from groupthink, its members lack a feel for financial markets, it really does not understand inflation and the dual mandate it operates under is outdated. It’s clear that policy makers were not listening to the message being sent by markets late last year that the central bank was going too far in hiking rates ( here and here).

So, where does that leave with Chris Waller and Judy Shelton in terms of breaking the mold? They are potentially two good picks, but their answers to some important questions will be key. (Earlier this year, Trump advanced two supporters for the Fed board, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, but both withdrew their names after they came under criticism.)

The better known of the two is Shelton. She is a leading conservative economist who earned the moniker “Hard Money Judy” by promoting a strong dollar and criticizing quantitative easing and zero interest rate policies. Shelton also famously advocated for a return to the gold standard to help the dollar maintain its value, and even sided with the globalists by recommending doing away with the U.S.-Mexico border in a 2000 Wall Street Journal commentary.

However, these are not the positions she has advocated in recent weeks. She has talked more like “Dove Judy” in arguing for a return to zero interest rates and then getting rid of interest on excess reserves.

While Shelton’s current views are at odds with the long paper trail before her name was floated for a Fed governorship, Waller’s are not. For the last 10 years he has been the director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Before that he was chairman of the economics department at the University of Notre Dame.

Think of Waller as St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard’s consigliere. Waller leads Bullard’s research efforts and helps him draft speeches. When Bullard was approached by the White House for the job of Fed governor (probably a demotion from regional Fed president) he declined and suggested officials interview Waller.

Waller is a true dove, but not a potentially convenient dove. He does not believe in the Phillips curve, or the idea that employment and inflation are related, citing Japan as an example of its failure. He believes we are in an era of low inflation rates and an inverted yield curve is a signal of recession. He is a strong advocate for Fed independence. He also favors cutting rates, just as Bullard did when he dissented from the Fed’s decision last month to keep rates unchanged.

The other issue for an incoming Fed governor is the ability to push back against the groupthink. A Fed governor has dissented just once out of 660 times since 2004. There is no doubt that Shelton will have little issue with dissenting when she feels it is appropriate.

Waller is a wildcard. As a Fed insider, he knows the proper fork to use in the halls of the Eccles building in Washington. He will dutifully schedule his meeting with Chairman Jerome Powell and convincingly argue the dove case and the need to cut rates. But when Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams meet with the Fed staff and decide on policy (yes, that is how it works), will the Fed insider salute and vote as he is told or will he push back?

I have argued to trust market signals, which are currently pricing in multiple rate cuts, taking the inverted yield curve as a sign Fed policy is too tight, trusting evidence that shows we are in low inflation regime, and that the Philips curve does not work. Shelton is saying the right things now and Waller has always believed the right things. But can they say no to the group think?

When the Senate holds its confirmation hearings, it should press Shelton on what she really believes, and it should press Waller on how willing he’d be to go against the crowd. The right answers suggest these two can be good picks. The wrong answers mean they are wasted opportunities to remake the Fed for the better.

