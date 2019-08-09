President Donald Trump again whipsawed stock, bond and currency markets with a renewed escalation of his trade war against China.

The S&P 500 sank more than 1 per cent, Treasury yields fell and the dollar weakened as three days of easing tensions were wiped out with a few comments by the president on his way to vacation. Trump said trade talks scheduled for next month could be canceled, a day after Bloomberg reported the administration delayed licensing decisions for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies, adding to a week of tit-for-tat escalations.

Chipmakers tumbled as the equity benchmark halted a three-day rally that wiped out losses from Monday, when China’s currency devaluation sparked the biggest stock rout of the year. It’s now lower for the week. Huawei’s bond spreads widened. The offshore yuan weakened and the yen gained.

As the protectionist showdown between the U.S. and China drags on, investors are struggling to gauge the likely outcome and potential impact on asset prices. That’s driving up market volatility as traders try to predict the road ahead for corporate profits, interest rates and economic growth.

“We’re getting signs that both the economy and earnings will continue to slow in the second half and these new tariffs will only create more headwinds,” said Matt Maley, an equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “That will keep corporate managers on the sidelines.”

Elsewhere, oil gained and gold held near US$1,500 per ounce. Italian bonds tumbled as the government coalition teetered, raising the prospect of snap elections. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell, capping a second weekly decline. The pound weakened after data showed the U.K. economy shrank for the first time in more than six years.

Asian stocks were broadly higher, though Shanghai equities finished lower for the seventh time in eight sessions and Hong Kong shares also fell.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2 per cent as of 11:44 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.2 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 2.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The onshore yuan declined 0.2 per cent to 7.0623 per dollar.

The euro advanced 0.3 per cent to US$1.1216.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.6 per cent to 105.45 per dollar.

Britain’s pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2076.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.7 per cent.

Italy’s 10-year yield surged 28 basis points to 1.81 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.58 per cent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,502.99 an ounce.

West Texas crude gained 3.6 per cent to US$54.44 a barrel.

Copper fell 0.6 per cent to US$2.5915 a pound.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen, Adam Haigh and Todd White.