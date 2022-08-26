(Bloomberg) -- Months before FBI agents executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, a lawyer for the former president insisted to a top Justice Department official that Trump had been acting in “good faith” and that the law was on their side when it came to how he’d handled classified information.

The May 25 letter from attorney Evan Corcoran -- revealed Friday in a collection of newly unsealed court documents related to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago -- failed to convince federal authorities to end their investigation.

The letter offers an early glimpse at efforts by Trump and his lawyers to craft potential defense strategies and to test out lines of attack against the unfolding investigation into whether he’d illegally taken records from the White House when he left office in January 2021. Corcoran warned of “grave constitutional separation-of-powers issues” if the Justice Department charged Trump with unlawfully taking classified materials -- citing a federal criminal law that DOJ ultimately didn’t rely on in seeking the warrant to search Trump’s property.

Foreshadowing efforts by Trump and his allies to paint the search as a political hit job by the Biden administration, Corcoran wrote that given Trump’s role as “a leader of the Republican Party” and the fact that a political rival was now in the White House, it was “critical” that any DOJ activity “that may touch upon the former President, or his close associates, do not involve politics.” He maintained that Trump’s faith in working with the National Archives to return presidential records “was not matched” by subsequent “leaks” about the investigation.

Corcoran, a former federal prosecutor who continues to represent Trump along with other attorneys, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

It’s not surprising to see a defense lawyer make an early effort to challenge an investigation once they learn about it -- something that’s more likely to happen in high-profile cases involving elected officials, said Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor in New York who now handles white collar defense matters. Once a defense attorney knows the government is investigating a client, they can start pushing back, even if they don’t know exactly what type of criminal exposure is on the table, she said.

“Advocacy from defense counsel pointing out the flaws in your case, pointing out the reasons why your theories don’t really hold up, pointing out alternative narratives from the ones you’ve considered are helpful. It helps you understand your own case better and make sure you’re doing the right thing,” Krissoff said.

The letter to Jay Bratt, the head of a counterintelligence unit of DOJ’s National Security Division, was attached to an Aug. 5 affidavit that accompanied the government’s application for a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago. Over objections from DOJ, a judge ordered that affidavit be partially unsealed in response to efforts by media outlets and a conservative advocacy group to make documents related to the search public. A redacted version of the affidavit -- including a complete copy of Corcoran’s letter -- was released on Friday.

‘Public Trust’

Corcoran’s letter came a few months after the National Archives confirmed in February that 15 boxes of presidential records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago included classified information; that discovery led the Archives to make a referral to the Justice Department. Corcoran began the letter by noting that “public trust in the government is low” and warned that the investigation into Trump’s post-White House activities could make that worse.

He argued a president has “absolute authority to declassify documents.” Corcoran didn’t explicitly say that Trump had, in fact, declassified certain documents. Trump’s camp has said he had a “standing order” to declassify documents moved from the Oval Office to the residence. Legal experts have agreed that a president’s power to declassify information is vast, while noting that such a move typically would be documented in writing.

Corcoran also writes that no president could be criminally prosecuted under a federal law that deals with the unauthorized removal of classified information. The statute he cited refers to “an officer, employee, contractor, or consultant of the United States” and that a president was “none of those,” so it couldn’t apply to Trump. DOJ ended up invoking other offenses related to mishandled government records and obstruction, however.

A federal magistrate judge in Florida who approved the search warrant found the government met its burden for showing probable cause that a search of Trump’s property would yield evidence of crimes.

Corcoran concluded his list of “bedrock principles” by urging DOJ to “be candid with judges” -- he asked Bratt to show his letter to any judge weighing issues related to the investigation going forward -- and to present any information favorable to Trump to a grand jury.

The public portions of the heavily redacted FBI affidavit don’t indicate whether Bratt replied to Corcoran’s letter.

