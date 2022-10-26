(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, a person familiar with the service said.

The Trump representatives at the Dhillon Law Group have until Nov. 4 to respond to the subpoena’s demands for documents. Trump has also been called to testify under oath before the panel by Nov. 14 or soon after.

The subpoena, approved by the panel Oct. 13, portrays Trump as the key instigator in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. The legal process is unfolding just weeks before congressional elections in which many Republican candidates have embraced Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential contest.

There was no immediate comment from the firm about receiving the subpoena. Trump himself has given no public signal about how he will respond, including whether he will challenge the subpoena in court.

Service of the subpoena was earlier reported by Politico.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.