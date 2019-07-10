(Bloomberg) -- It isn’t clear whether President Donald Trump’s deal with Mexico to stem migration over the U.S. southern border is working.

A senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection official told reporters on a conference call that the number of migrants apprehended on the border in June fell due to hot weather. But he later said the June 7 deal Trump negotiated with Mexico had an unspecified impact on reducing crossings, especially by large groups.

The official, speaking Wednesday to journalists on condition of anonymity, said there were 94,000 apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border in June, down from 133,000 a month earlier. However, the June levels remain the highest in over a decade, and migration continues to be a humanitarian crisis, the official said.

Trump has complained about rising numbers of migrants crossing the border, a majority of whom are fleeing Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. He threatened tariffs on Mexico unless that country curbed the flow of migrants through its territory. As part of a deal, Mexico stepped up enforcement in June.

As an example, the official said Mexican authorities broke up one group of 200 migrants preparing to cross the border, with 60 making it to the U.S.

