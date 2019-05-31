(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

President Donald Trump vowed to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods until that country stops immigrants from entering the U.S. illegally

Economists swiftly warned that Trump’s vow poses a new danger to the world economy. They also say prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal just became even more remote

Elsewhere, China’s manufacturing sector slowed more than expected and further signs of stress in the labor market appeared

When Peter Praet makes way for Philip Lane at the European Central Bank on Friday, the handover will mark an important shift in Europe’s economic landscape Investor focus on who will succeed Mario Draghi at the ECB may be missing the broader challenges the institution is set to face

U.K. house-price growth remained subdued in May as Brexit continued to cloud the outlook for the wider economy Still, U.K. consumers grew less pessimistic this month

Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what happened in the world economy and the lessons learned.

