(Bloomberg) -- One of the chief architects of Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan initiative announced he is stepping down even though the proposal hasn’t been released.

Jason Greenblatt, who has worked closely with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the long-awaited plan, said in a statement that “It has been the honor of a lifetime to have worked in the White House for over two and a half years under the leadership of President Trump. I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace.”

In a separate statement, Kushner said Greenblatt had done “a tremendous job leading the efforts to develop an economic and political vision for a long sought-after peace in the Middle East.”

The fate of the U.S. proposal is still unclear, more than two years after Trump assigned Kushner to take the lead on it. Greenblatt’s statement didn’t say when his resignation takes effect.

