(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s desired military parade in Washington will probably have to wait until next year.

“The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I,” Colonel Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement Thursday. “We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”

The statement didn’t say why the event had been put off. Earlier Thursday, CNBC reported that the parade was expected to cost as much as $92 million, as much as $80 million more than originally estimated, according to officials it didn’t name.

Trump said in February that the parade would probably be on Veteran’s Day in November and take a route along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump was impressed by the military display of armaments when he attended France’s Bastille Day parade last year and asked the Pentagon to come up with a plan for a similar event in Washington.

“A lot of it would be flyovers,” Trump told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro in February, adding that he wanted the cost to be “reasonable.”

Although troops participate in the presidential inaugural parade and other processions, the U.S. doesn’t typically have the parades of armaments more typical in countries such as France, Russia, China and North Korea. The last military parade in Washington was in 1991, after the U.S. victory in the Gulf War

