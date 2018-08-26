This Week Was Cohen-Manafort Week

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- We can debate whether any U.S. president has ever had a worse day than Donald Trump did on Tuesday — hey, remember that Jimmy Carter once got chased across a fishing pond by a wild rabbit — but the conviction of a former campaign chairman and guilty plea by a longtime personal lawyer occurring within minutes of each other has to be up there. For the first time, perhaps, the possibility of impeachment looks viable, and Bloomberg Opinion writers were quick to weigh in on every angle from legal strategy to constitutional precedent to, of course, how the markets will respond (this is Bloomberg, after all).

Cohen’s Guilty Plea Puts Trump in a Perilous Spot – Noah Feldman

Mueller’s Leverage Over Manafort Has Never Been Higher – Noah Feldman

Trump Will Need a Better Defense Than This – Noah Feldman

Giuliani the Prosecutor Would’ve Called This Obstruction – Noah Feldman

Trump Learns the Cost of One-Way Loyalty – Timothy L. O’Brien

Immunity for Trump CFO Is a Potential Game-Changer – Timothy L. O’Brien

Trump Endorsements No Longer Look Like a Golden Touch – Jonathan Bernstein

The Evidence Is Tipping Toward Impeachment – Jonathan Bernstein

Cohen and Manafort Show the System Is Working – Bloomberg’s Editors

Don’t Bet on a Market Crash If Trump Gets Ousted -- Barry Ritholtz

The Clinton Impeachment Is Not a Precedent for Trump – Cass R. Sunstein

Casualties in Trump Scandal Include Self-Serving Lawyers – Albert R. Hunt

After a Trump Impeachment, Expect the Market to Bounce – Conor Sen

How Michael Cohen May Shake Up U.S. Foreign Policy – Hal Brands

