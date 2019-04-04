(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump said Thursday a deal to end the trade war between the U.S. and China isn’t yet ready but a “very monumental” agreement may be announced in about a month

Federal Reserve officials are pushing back against the notion that the central bank should cut interest rates soon; these charts show how rate hikes are impacting the economy

Meantime, Trump said Herman Cain, the former pizza company executive who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, is being vetted for a seat on the Fed’s board

The Reserve Bank of India delivered its second successive interest rate cut yesterday and is on course for its most aggressive monetary policy easing in more than three years

The Fed and fellow leading central banks are hitting the pause button when it comes to policy -- here’s our latest guide to where rates are going globally

Investors were on edge a year ago for signs the U.S. labor market was overheating. Now they’re primed for the opposite

