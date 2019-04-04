(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

  • President Donald Trump said Thursday a deal to end the trade war between the U.S. and China isn’t yet ready but a “very monumental” agreement may be announced in about a month
  • Federal Reserve officials are pushing back against the notion that the central bank should cut interest rates soon; these charts show how rate hikes are impacting the economy
  • Meantime, Trump said Herman Cain, the former pizza company executive who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, is being vetted for a seat on the Fed’s board
  • The Reserve Bank of India delivered its second successive interest rate cut yesterday and is on course for its most aggressive monetary policy easing in more than three years
  • The Fed and fellow leading central banks are hitting the pause button when it comes to policy -- here’s our latest guide to where rates are going globally
  • Investors were on edge a year ago for signs the U.S. labor market was overheating. Now they’re primed for the opposite

