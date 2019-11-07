Trump’s Neglect of U.S. Allies Is Killing NATO, Macron Says

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is in a state of “brain death,” according to an interview of the French head of state to The Economist.

Macron cited U.S. President Donald Trump’s lack of support for NATO allies as well as Turkey’s actions in the Middle East, without coordinating with NATO first, as undercutting the alliance. “What is needed now is to clarify the strategic objectives of NATO,” he said.

