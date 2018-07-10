1h ago
Trump's New $200 Billion Hit List, China Silicon Valley: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Trade war widens. The U.S. has released a list of an additional $200 billion in Chinese products that would be subject to a new round of tariffs
- Philippine’s currency is near a 12-year low -- that’s a blessing for exporters who risk losing tax perks and face tighter labor policies
- Japanese consumers may not ever buy enough cars to satisfy Donald Trump, but the government’s record spending on defense may please him
- There’s some welcome relief for Theresa May after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called her new Brexit proposal a “solid step forward”
- Pakistan has seen three currency devaluations since December, depleted its foreign-currency reserves and may soon ask for a bailout from the IMF. Here’s why the economy is in distress
- Lunchtime read: How China is building a tech industry to rival Silicon Valley
To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Brett Miller
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.