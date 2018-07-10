(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Trade war widens. The U.S. has released a list of an additional $200 billion in Chinese products that would be subject to a new round of tariffs

Philippine’s currency is near a 12-year low -- that’s a blessing for exporters who risk losing tax perks and face tighter labor policies

Japanese consumers may not ever buy enough cars to satisfy Donald Trump, but the government’s record spending on defense may please him

There’s some welcome relief for Theresa May after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called her new Brexit proposal a “solid step forward”

Pakistan has seen three currency devaluations since December, depleted its foreign-currency reserves and may soon ask for a bailout from the IMF. Here’s why the economy is in distress

Lunchtime read: How China is building a tech industry to rival Silicon Valley

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Brett Miller

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.