President Donald Trump’s political rally Saturday in New Hampshire will be postponed as Tropical Storm Fay batters the Eastern Seaboard, the White House said.

The event -- which was the first rally planned after the president’s event in Tulsa drew lower-than-expected attendance amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic -- will be rescheduled in the coming weeks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters traveling with the president to Florida.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director said the rally was being “postponed for safety reasons,” citing the storm.

The tropical storm made landfall along the Jersey Shore on Friday, prompting flash flood watches throughout the New York metro area. Models from the National Hurricane Center show the storm expected to progress through the Northeast over the weekend.

The Trump campaign stepped up health and safety measures for the New Hampshire rally, setting the event outdoors and saying they would strongly encourage attendees to wear masks to avoid infection from the coronavirus.