(Bloomberg) -- The Trump campaign’s amended lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying the election result backtracks entirely on the president’s voter-fraud claims and should be thrown out immediately, the state’s top elections official said Monday.

A revised suit filed by the campaign Sunday evening abandoned several key claims and now hinges on a single allegation that some Democratic-leaning counties improperly allowed an unspecified number of voters to fix or “cure” minor errors on their ballots, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a filing in federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has been flooding his Twitter feed with unsubstantiated allegations that rampant voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other swing states led to a “rigged” election. But numerous lawsuits that included generalized claims of fraud have failed in court since Nov. 3.

“Plaintiffs fail to identify how one county’s offering an opportunity for a voter to cure his or her defective ballot before the close of the polls could possibly burden the rights of a voter in a separate county,” Boockvar said. “It could not; there is no suggestion that the voters who sought to ‘cure’ their ballots did so fraudulently or sought to have two votes count in the election.”

What’s left in the suit is “at most, garden-variety irregularities,” while a claim that officials in some counties counted ballots from voters who failed to fill in their envelopes correctly “is devoid of any detail whatsoever,” Boockvar said.

The lawsuit originally sought to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results unless it threw out hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes from the state’s most populous counties on the grounds that GOP observers didn’t get enough access to the ballot-counting process. It now seeks to block certification unless ballots that were improperly cured are rejected.

The counties said the campaign failed to spell out how the disputed ballots could overcome Trump’s deficit in the state of close to 69,000 votes.

The Trump campaign said Monday it stands by its assertion that ballots were improperly counted without observers present, even if the allegation is no longer part of a specific claim in the complaint.

“We are still arguing that 682,479 ballots were counted illegally, in secret,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, said in a statement Monday. “Our poll watchers were denied meaningful access to watch the vote counting and we still incorporate that claim in our complaint.”

A hearing on the state’s motion to dismiss the suit is set for Tuesday.

