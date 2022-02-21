(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s new social media network, Truth Social, got off to a rocky start on its launch day, with some users being unable to register and others receiving error messages.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to take on big tech companies with offerings from social media to streaming, launched Truth Social to give the former U.S. President a platform after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

The app, launched on Presidents’ Day and which has been reported to be tested since December, is also telling users there is a lengthy waiting list to sign up.

Rumble, which is seen as a right-wing alternative to Google’s YouTube, is providing technology and cloud services to Trump Media & Technology Group. Rumble’s investors include well-known conservative venture capitalists J.D. Vance and Peter Thiel. Vance, author of the memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” is also a Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio.

Read More: Trump Fans Are Making DWAC the Best-Performing SPAC of Its Kind

In October, Trump announced a plan to merge his media company with a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., in a bid to help him regain a social media presence.

Truth Social is available only on Apple Inc.’s iOS, with users in countries such as the U.K. being told the app is not available in their region. However, the app’s logo has also caught the attention of Trailer, a small U.K.-based sustainable transport company, which also has a similar logo.

Representatives for Trailar did not immediately return a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.