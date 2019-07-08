Trump's New York Tax Returns Now Available to Congress Under New Law

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a measure that would give key members of Congress the ability to request President Donald Trump’s state tax returns.

The new law gives another avenue for House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, who is currently suing the IRS and Treasury Department for refusing to release Trump’s federal returns, to gain insight into Trump’s personal and business financial obligations.

“This bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Democrats have been seeking to obtain six years of the president’s personal and business tax returns since April, but the administration has blocked repeated requests and subpoenas. Neal escalated the conflict last week by suing the administration for the documents.

Despite the law, Neal has said he would not request the New York state returns, because his inquiry is focused on how the IRS routinely audits presidents and vice presidents. The Trump administration has disputed that claim, saying Congress just wants the president’s returns for political sport.

A spokesman for Neal didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether he would use the new New York law.

