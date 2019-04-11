Apr 11, 2019
Trump's Next Trade Fight, China Stimulus, U.S. Jobless: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Japan is finally stepping into the ring for a fight it had managed to dodge for more than two years: Bilateral trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump
- A $300 million plan to turn a country town famous for fine porcelain into a major tourist destination gives clues as to how China’s new approach to stimulus works in reality
- Federal Reserve officials are spelling out that there are high hurdles to raising interest rates while inflation continues to undershoot their 2 percent target and risks to the economy abound
- A rebound in oil prices poses a risk to India’s benign inflation expectations that last week allowed the central bank to deliver its second rate cut of 2019
- Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped, falling to the lowest level since October 1969 and suggesting little sign of cooling in a tight labor market
- New World Bank President David Malpass said he’ll pursue a “constructive” relationship with China as the development lender reduces funding to the world’s second-largest economy
- Stephen Moore, a proposed nominee for the Federal Reserve, said he’s planning to challenge the belief inside the U.S. central bank that growth causes inflation
To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.