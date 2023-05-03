You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 3, 2023
Trump’s Only Witness in Trial Over Rape Lawsuit Won’t Testify
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The only witness for the defense in the trial of New York writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump is ill and can’t testify, the former president’s lawyer told the judge.
Attorney Joe Tacopina told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday that psychologist Edgar Nace would be unable to testify as an expert witness because of unspecified health concerns.
That suggests Tacopina won’t be able to put on a defense case and that the trial will go straight from Carroll’s case to closing statements, with the jury starting deliberations possibly as early as Thursday.
