(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed two dozen additional candidates in February, but his political action committee didn’t donate to them or any other candidates he’s backing, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

After taking in $3.5 million and spending just $1.2 million, Trump’s Save America ended February with $110 million in the bank. Thanks to his prodigious and unprecedented post-presidential fundraising, Trump has amassed a bigger war chest than any of the GOP party committees that are focused on the midterms, but for a second straight month didn’t donate any of it to other Republicans.

Trump has endorsed GOP candidates at the federal, state and local level, focusing on those who support his baseless claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him or are challenging Republican incumbents who opposed him. He’s championed more than 130 candidates since leaving the White House, more than half of whom are running for federal office. He’s also endorsed politicians running for state and local positions as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

But while he has the biggest bank roll in Republican politics, he hasn’t spread much of it around. Save America has given just $350,500 to other candidates since July. It hasn’t made a single donation in 2022. PACs can donate $5,000 to federal candidates per election, while state laws set different maximum contributions. Save America could also make unlimited independent expenditures -- usually ad buys -- on behalf of candidates it supports.

The Republican National Committee ended February with $45.5 million in the bank after raising $16.3 million and spending $22.5 million. The National Republican Congressional Committee, which spends its money backing House candidates, had $85 million cash on hand after raising $10 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee had $41.6 million.

Though Democrats are struggling with the lingering pandemic, voter concerns about inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval rating, their donor support remains strong. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $19.3 in February and ended the month with $99.2 million cash on hand.

The Democratic National Committee and an allied fundraising brought in $15 million. The DNC had $52.9 million cash on hand after contributing $5 million each to both the DCCC and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Democrats will need the money as November approaches. Parties in power usually lose seats in the mid terms. Republicans lost 41 House seats in 2018, under former president Donald Trump. Democrats lost 63 seats in 2010 during President Barack Obama’s first term.

The House is narrowly divided, with Democrats holding 222 seats compared to 210 for Republicans and three seats vacant. The Senate is split 50-50, with Democratic control resting on Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to cast a tie-breaking vote.

