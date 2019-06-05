Trump’s Popularity in France Picks Up Ahead of His D-Day Visit

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump remains deeply unpopular among the French, but his support in the country has grown.

According to a YouGov poll commissioned by the Huffington Post, the percentage of French who have a positive image of Trump is 19%, up from 7% in November 2017. By comparison, the approval rating of France’s own president, Emmanuel Macron, hovers around 30%.

Trump is most popular among supporters of Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration and euroskeptic National Rally party. Members of the Yellow-Vest also expressed admiration for Trump, saying he put his country’s interests first.

The poll also showed fewer people remain undecided about Trump, while the number with a negative opinion of him rose to 70% to 68%.

Even if they don’t like him, 62% of the French say it’s right that Macron invited him to France for Thursday’s commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy landings. The poll of 1,103 people was carried out June 3-4.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gregory Viscusi in Paris at gviscusi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Andrew Blackman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.