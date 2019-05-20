(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

President Donald Trump said he was “very happy” with the trade war and that China wouldn’t become the world’s top superpower under his watch The trade war will continue to dominate the world economy’s headlines this week as Trump and President Xi Jinping go toe to toe Meanwhile, our economists are revising down their forecasts for China’s growth for 2019 and 2020

Staying on trade, the U.S., European Union and Japan are pushing for an agreement on measures to curb state-support of industries with the goal of eventually limiting how much China backs its private companies, according to people familiar with the negotiations

Germany’s economic rebound at the start of the year was largely due to one-off factors and the underlying trend remains weak, according to the Bundesbank

Theresa May’s economic legacy is dominated by the same thing that consumed her turbulent premiership: getting Britain out of the EU All but two of London’s 32 boroughs have seen house asking prices drop as Brexit uncertainty continues to bite in the capital

Central banks in sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economies could start diverging on policy when they make interest-rate calls in the next two weeks after oil prices pushed up inflation

Israel’s second interest-rate increase since 2011 is unlikely to be on the table when the monetary committee meets today after inflation decelerated for the first time this year

