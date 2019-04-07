(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser says the U.S. and China are “closer and closer” to a trade deal, and that top-tier officials would be talking again this week

Trump has weighed into a debate inside the Federal Reserve about what central bankers should do about sub-par inflation. It’s not totally crazy to think he’ll eventually carry the day

Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies are poised to remain resilient in the face of increasingly dour signs on the global economy, says Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat

The slowest consumer-price growth in 15 months may not be enough to prompt early monetary easing in the Philippines, say analysts

China’s foreign-currency holdings rose for a fifth month as lower government bond yields in developed markets lifted valuations

Europe’s sclerotic growth and political dysfunction inspire frequent comparisons with Japan’s lost decade from the mid-1990s. Here’s why we’re not there yet

