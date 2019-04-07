14m ago
Trump's Rate Debate, Asia Resilience, China FX Reserves: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser says the U.S. and China are “closer and closer” to a trade deal, and that top-tier officials would be talking again this week
- Trump has weighed into a debate inside the Federal Reserve about what central bankers should do about sub-par inflation. It’s not totally crazy to think he’ll eventually carry the day
- Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies are poised to remain resilient in the face of increasingly dour signs on the global economy, says Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat
- The slowest consumer-price growth in 15 months may not be enough to prompt early monetary easing in the Philippines, say analysts
- China’s foreign-currency holdings rose for a fifth month as lower government bond yields in developed markets lifted valuations
- Europe’s sclerotic growth and political dysfunction inspire frequent comparisons with Japan’s lost decade from the mid-1990s. Here’s why we’re not there yet
To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Tracy Withers
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.