White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision on President Donald Trump’s release from the hospital will be made after consultations with medical staff Monday, as people familiar with the matter cautioned that any such move was unlikely before Tuesday.

Trump’s condition on Monday was unclear. The White House physician, Sean Conley, will brief reporters at about 3 p.m. in Washington on how the president is faring in his fight against COVID-19.

The White House hasn’t provided any update on Trump’s health in more than 24 hours, and Trump himself hasn’t said anything about his condition on Twitter since shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, when he announced he’d visit supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany meanwhile said Monday she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding her to a growing list of infected Trump associates that includes First Lady Melania Trump, at least two White House aides who travel with the president and three Republican senators.

McEnany said she is not experiencing symptons of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Trump’s health improved over the weekend, said the people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing his condition. The president is eager to leave the hospital -- where he’s been since Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 -- but his release will more likely come on Tuesday, they said.

“We have further evaluations and consultations that have to take place between the president and his medical team,” Meadows said Monday morning on Fox News. “It’s going to be, at the earliest, this afternoon,” he said of the decision on Trump’s possible discharge.

With less than a month until Election Day, Trump’s hospitalization has jolted the presidential campaign, forcing him to scrap rallies and other events as polls show him trailing Joe Biden nationally and in swing states. His campaign has launched “Operation MAGA,” referring to his Make America Great Again slogan, to flood the campaign trail with top surrogates like Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s family and others.

Discussion of Trump’s release comes after a weekend of mixed signals from Conley, who on Sunday disclosed for the first time that the president had been given supplemental oxygen and received a medication that’s typically used in more severe COVID-19 patients.

Asked why he didn’t disclose during Saturday’s briefing that Trump had received oxygen despite repeated questions about it, Conley said, “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude” of the team and the president.

Trump was hospitalized Friday evening after recording a fever and receiving supplemental oxygen that day. He’d been diagnosed late Thursday, after a close aide, Hope Hicks, also tested positive for the virus. Trump has since been given three different types of therapeutic drugs, including one typically used in more serious cases, but his doctors have said the president is improving and could be released as early as Monday.

Meadows said Monday that the president continued to improve overnight, after he made his surprise outing on Sunday, waving to supporters gathered outside from his motorcade. Trump on Monday resumed his campaign via Twitter, with a series of posts urging supporters to vote and reminding them that today is the last day to register in states including Florida and Arizona.

“We’re still optimistic that, based on his unbelievable progress,” Trump will be released, Meadows said. “Obviously this is an important day,” he said. “The president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule.”

The president first tested positive after he returned from a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf resort on Thursday, McEnany told reporters on Sunday evening. Trump made an appearance on Fox News on Thursday night before disclosing on Twitter shortly after midnight on Friday that he had tested positive.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday criticized Trump’s attendance on Thursday at a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf resort in the state, saying it ought to have been canceled. The president went to the event despite knowing that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

“The thing that should have happened is that nobody should have come to New Jersey. That trip should have been canceled,” Murphy said on CBS’s “This Morning.” He said separately on CNN that “Bedminster is a chapter in a long book” about the consequences of flouting social distancing and masking.

“I hope it’s a lesson that now we’ve all learned,” Murphy said.