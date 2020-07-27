1h ago
Trump’s Reset, Dalio on Dollar, Europe v. U.S. Rebound: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- U.S. President Donald Trump has reset his approach to the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to revive sinking poll numbers, but his campaign may need more than a change in tone to reverse the slide
- Setbacks in the fight against the coronavirus will push U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reinforce his dovish message this week that interest rates will stay near zero for a long while
- Though top Trump officials said they still expect the U.S. economy to recover in the third-quarter
- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said clashes between the U.S. and China over technology and geopolitics could expand into a “capital war,” which he suggested would harm the dollar
- Business expectations in Germany jumped more than forecast this month. That plays into a view that the economic rebound in Europe could be stronger than in the U.S.
- India’s central bank will soon have a new group of policy makers setting interest rates and, potentially, a change to the institution’s mandate as well
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week: Fed Poised for Summer Pause as Congress Talks
