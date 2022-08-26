(Bloomberg) -- The 15 boxes of documents that former President Donald Trump turned over to the National Archives in January contained intelligence about eavesdropping and other foreign surveillance, prompting the FBI’s August search for more loosely stored secrets.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicated in an affidavit supporting the search released Friday that the records Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago also contained information about clandestine human sources and data collection authorized under a secret body known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The documents also included markings that forbids foreign nationals from seeing them.

Seeing those documents in the materials that Trump voluntarily turned over indicated to law enforcement that other such secrets might still be at Mar-a-Lago, leading them to get a search warrant for his estate.

It’s not clear from the affidavit what specific information was contained in the documents, but such sensitive materials could include details about military operations or the communications of foreign leaders.

The FBI said the documents appeared to contain “national defense information,” which is protected by the Espionage Act and generally includes intelligence that could be used against the US or help a foreign nation.

The US government protects closely held national security information by classifying it -- including the well-known “top secret” designation, the release of which could result in what it calls “exceptionally grave damage” to the US. Officials also label documents to underscore further sensitivities, such as how the intelligence was collected or who is allowed to see it.

The FISC, a secretive court in Washington established in the 1970s, was heavily scrutinized in 2013 following the disclosures by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. It also come under fire from conservatives over its authorization of a warrant on at least one 2016 Trump campaign adviser.

The FBI’s affidavit underscored that classified documents must be properly stored to prevent unauthorized access. The affidavit indicated documents were kept in “multiple,” unspecified locations at Mar-a-Lago, such as Trump’s residential suite, a storage room and other areas not authorized to store those records.

The government has aggressively prosecuted leaks of classified information. Former General and CIA Director David Petraeus was sentenced to two years probation and fined $100,000 after he pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.