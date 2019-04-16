Apr 16, 2019
Trump's Risky Deal, China Soft Landing, CPI Tanks Kiwi: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- High on the list of Donald Trump’s priorities as he tries to close a trade deal with counterpart Xi Jinping is making sure China faces consequences if it doesn’t live up to its promises. Yet in pursuing that goal Trump may be giving China a new cudgel to use on America
- China’s 1Q GDP data are likely to show the economy is on a soft-landing trajectory -- supported by nascent stabilization in domestic demand, says Chang Shu. The Chinese government has ramped up spending, sending state finances into the red
- New Zealand inflation slowed more forecast, prompting traders to increase bets on an interest-rate cut. The local dollar slumped
- The White House is interviewing candidates to potentially replace Herman Cain and Stephen Moore as Donald Trump’s picks for the Federal Reserve Board. Here’s a summary of recent remarks by Fed policy makers
- ECB officials lack enthusiasm for any revamp of their negative-interest rate tool and some doubt it will actually happen, say people with knowledge of the matter
- Indonesia’s presidential election will shape the reform landscape in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for the next five years
- In India’s richest state, Maruti Bhosle roamed the parched fields surrounding his one-room tin hut before taking his life. The farmer left behind a wife, a daughter and 150,000 ($2,160) rupees of debt borrowed at a 60 percent interest rate
