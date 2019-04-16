(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

High on the list of Donald Trump’s priorities as he tries to close a trade deal with counterpart Xi Jinping is making sure China faces consequences if it doesn’t live up to its promises. Yet in pursuing that goal Trump may be giving China a new cudgel to use on America

China’s 1Q GDP data are likely to show the economy is on a soft-landing trajectory -- supported by nascent stabilization in domestic demand, says Chang Shu. The Chinese government has ramped up spending, sending state finances into the red

New Zealand inflation slowed more forecast, prompting traders to increase bets on an interest-rate cut. The local dollar slumped

The White House is interviewing candidates to potentially replace Herman Cain and Stephen Moore as Donald Trump’s picks for the Federal Reserve Board. Here’s a summary of recent remarks by Fed policy makers

ECB officials lack enthusiasm for any revamp of their negative-interest rate tool and some doubt it will actually happen, say people with knowledge of the matter

Indonesia’s presidential election will shape the reform landscape in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for the next five years

In India’s richest state, Maruti Bhosle roamed the parched fields surrounding his one-room tin hut before taking his life. The farmer left behind a wife, a daughter and 150,000 ($2,160) rupees of debt borrowed at a 60 percent interest rate

