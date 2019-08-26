(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump knows of a perfect location for next year’s Group of Seven summit in the United States: at Trump Doral golf resort in Miami.

"We haven’t found anything that could even come close to competing" with Doral, Trump said, stressing however that no final decisions have been made.

Trump ticked off all the great advantages of a global summit in the Sunshine State of Florida. "It’s very big” and it’s Miami, "so it’s a great area." He told German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sitting next to him, that she would be just a three-minute helicopter ride from the airport to the site.

Trump has already run afoul of ethics experts and faced multiple lawsuits over his continued involvement with some of his private business, such as the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Located a global summit on one of his properties would open him up to a slew of new allegations that he’s mixing his private financial gain with his public position as commander in chief.

Doral is definitely built more for play than work, and its website boasts that it’s only eight miles for the Miami airport. It’s 800 acres, boasts four golf courses and 643 rooms, plus more than 100,000 square feet of event space -- including the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom.

