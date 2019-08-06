(Bloomberg) -- The electric truckmaker in talks to reopen a closed Ohio car factory that U.S. President Donald Trump has championed reported a dismal quarter of results as vehicle shipments ground to a halt.

Workhorse Group Inc. had just $6,000 in sales during the three months ended in June, down from about $171,000 a year earlier. The Cincinnati-based company announced in May it was in discussions with General Motors Co. to form a new affiliate that will buy the automaker’s shuttered Chevrolet Cruze car plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Workhorse shares plunged as much as 17% to $3.33 at the open of regular trading Tuesday.

Trump preempted GM and Workhorse’s announcement of their talks in May by more than an hour, tweeting in all caps that the development was “great news for Ohio!” The United Auto Workers’ local president told Bloomberg News he was unaware of the discussions, and the union issued a statement calling for GM to assign a new product to the plant and keep operating it.

During a July 2017 rally in nearby Youngstown, Trump told supporters “don’t move, don’t sell your house,” because his administration would bring jobs back and fill up factories. But by November of last year, GM announced plans to stop production at Lordstown, costing the area about 4,500 direct jobs.

