(Bloomberg) -- The Catholic archbishop of Washington criticized Donald Trump’s visit to a Catholic shrine in the city on Tuesday, a day after religious leaders in the nation’s capital condemned the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters before the president staged a photo op at a historic church.

“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree,” the archbishop, Wilton Gregory, said in a statement issued as the president’s motorcade traveled to the Saint Paul II National Shrine.

The event was ostensibly intended to promote an executive order Trump plans to sign later Tuesday to “advance international religious freedom,” according to the White House. But the journey to the Catholic site followed intense criticism from religious leaders over the government’s decision to use force on Monday to disperse a protest in front of the White House against police brutality.

The shrine was built and is operated by the Knights of Columbus, a lay Catholic family organization. Gregory’s statement significantly escalated a growing divide between Trump and religious leaders over the president’s hostile response to nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Trump laid a wreath at the shrine in his brief visit. He made no public remarks.

Following remarks Monday in which he threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell civil unrest related to George Floyd’s death, Trump staged a symbolic walk across Lafayette Square to historic Saint John’s Episcopal Church. The church, which has been visited by every president since James Madison, suffered fire damage in protests over the weekend.

The president’s speech in the Rose Garden was punctuated by audible explosions as federal authorities used rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters in the square, clearing the way for Trump to make his walk without encountering demonstrators.

At the church, Trump held a Bible in the air for photos. Asked whether it was his Bible, Trump answered: “It’s a Bible.”

Marriann Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington -- which oversees Saint John’s -- said her church in “no way” supported Trump’s “incendiary response to a wounded, grieving nation.”

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said in a written statement that Trump’s “action did nothing to help us or to heal us.”

“This evening, the President of the United States stood in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, lifted up a Bible, and had pictures of himself taken,” Curry said in a statement. “In so doing, he used a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes.”

A Catholic leader in Rome also expressed disapproval. Antonio Spadaro, the director of La Cavilta Cattolica, a Jesuit journal, tweeted in Italian that “those who use the Bible for their worldly power in the face of tragedy make it vanity.”

Trump’s photo op also drew outcry from Democratic politicians. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser saying the use of force against protesters would make it more difficult for the city’s police department to control the demonstrations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the treatment of the demonstrators “dishonors every value that faith teaches us.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, denounced the president in a speech earlier Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“When peaceful protesters are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House -- using tear gas and flash grenades -- in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden said.

But Trump credited the use of force with calming protests in Washington.

White House allies depicted Trump’s visit to the church as an effort to demonstrate solidarity with people of faith after the church was lit ablaze, and the display as evidence that Trump’s pledge to restore order was a serious one.

The White House released a campaign-style video of Trump walking to the church on social media networks Monday night, and Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said the president’s “determination to enforce law and order had immediate impact.”

Republicans in Congress on Tuesday had little to say about Trump’s threat to use the military or about the tear gas and rubber bullets used on the peaceful protesters.

Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the Senate, said at a virtual town hall hosted by Politico that local officials should try to quell violence using National Guard resources available to them.

But when pressed, he said tear gas shouldn’t have been used in Lafayette Square. “It’s not something that I thought was helpful, that I would do,” Scott said.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about the need to distinguish between free speech and unnecessary violence and the desire to have “peace in our streets, and peace in our communities.”

