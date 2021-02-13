(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is set to resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and it’s expected to end later in the day -- probably without the two-thirds vote needed for a conviction in the evenly divided Senate.

The nine House impeachment managers presenting the charge against the former president argue that he betrayed his oath of office by inciting his followers to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump’s lawyers counter that he didn’t encourage violence and simply exercised his First Amendment rights.

Trump’s Silence in Riot Fuels New Dispute (8 a.m.)

A Republican congresswoman has prompted renewed focus on Trump’s silence while a mob of his supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol.

Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington State, who voted to impeach Trump, issued a statement Friday recounting a telephone conversation that she said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told her he had with Trump during the Jan. 6 assault.

She said McCarthy told her he asked Trump to call off his supporters. According to Herrera Beutler’s account, Trump first claimed that the rioters were members of the leftist movement Antifa. When McCarthy responded that they were indeed his supporters, Trump told him, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Herrera Beutler said in the statement.

Trump eventually posted a video saying it was time for the rioters to leave the Capitol and that “we have to have law and order” but adding, “We love you, you’re very special.”

The impeachment trial was expected to move toward a vote Saturday with neither side calling witnesses, but Herrera Beutler urged those who knew of Trump’s inaction to come forward.

“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president, if you have something to add here, now would be the time,” she said in the statement.

Trump’s conversation with McCarthy, which was the subject of a CNN report earlier Friday, couldn’t be independently confirmed. Hours after the riot, McCarthy voted with other Republicans to reject Electoral College votes from two states that Joe Biden won. And on Jan. 28, he visited Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss the 2022 elections.

But before Trump’s impeachment, McCarthy said, “the president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday night.

