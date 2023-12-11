(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has support from more than half of voters likely to attend the Iowa caucuses next month, far more than any rival for the Republican presidential nomination, a new poll from the key state showed.

Trump’s lead, at 51%, was fueled by his support with most evangelical voters and those who said the Jan. 15 contest would be their first time attending a caucus, according to the survey from NBC News, the Des Moines Register and Mediacom.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 19% and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, whose national profile has spiked recently, was at 16%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had support from only 5% of voters and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had 4%.

Trump’s sizable lead is up from the same poll in October that showed 27 points over DeSantis and Haley, despite media attention from recent debates and an infusion of donor cash for Haley.

J. Ann Selzer, the Iowa pollster who has been conducting this survey over the last three decades, said “the field may have shrunk, but it may have made Donald Trump even stronger. I would call his lead commanding at this point.”

The poll questioned 502 people likely to attend a caucus between Dec. 2 and 7. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

