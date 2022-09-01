(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge declined to rule from the bench on Thursday after hearing arguments on Donald Trump’s request for a neutral third party to review documents seized from the former president’s home by FBI agents seeking classified records.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, said she would issue a written order at a later time at the end of a hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Justice Department had argued Trump had no right to such a review.

During the hearing, Cannon asked lawyers for Trump and DOJ about their views on a hypothetical order that would appoint a special master while also allowing the government’s national-security review of the documents to continue. The judge’s questions also signaled that such an order might temporarily prevent the documents from being used by federal prosecutors to develop any criminal case.

Lawyers for both sides used the hearing to reiterate arguments made in their filings with the court, with the government saying a special master will delay a crucial investigation and Trump’s lawyers saying a neutral review will restore faith in the Justice Department.

Trump asked for the appointment of a special master after FBI agents seized roughly 20 boxes of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort and home on Aug. 8 after securing a search warrant from the same court. The stash included 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled with the highest top-secret rating, the DOJ has said.

The records were taken by Trump from the White House after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. But the search of the former president’s home has roiled US politics two months before the midterm elections and amid speculation Trump will run for a second term in office in 2024.

The case is rooted in Trump’s voluntarily return of 15 boxes of records in January after months of negotiations with the National Archives. The Archives found highly classified documents in the trove and referred the matter to the Justice Department, which began a probe to determine if Trump had more such materials in his possession.

The court unsealed the search warrant in the case as well as part of the FBI affidavit that was used to secure it. But the redactions have so far prevented the public from learning how the DOJ was able to determine that Trump wasn’t handing over all the classified records in his possession. The case involves numerous civilian witnesses, according to the DOJ.

