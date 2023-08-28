(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s standing in the Republican presidential primary race dropped slightly in a poll taken after he skipped his party’s first debate and was booked in a Georgia jail on felony charges, although he remains the frontrunner.

In a survey taken on Friday and Saturday by Emerson College Polling, Trump had the support of 50% of Republican primary voters, down six percentage points from a pre-debate survey by the same pollster.

The poll also showed slight increases for several other candidates, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis up two points to 12%, former Vice President Mike Pence up four points to 7% and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley up five points to 7%.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, meantime, dropped one point to 9% despite drawing attention for his debate performance.

“While Trump saw a slight dip in support, the question from this poll is whether this is a blip for Trump or if the other Republican candidates will be able to rally enough support to be competitive for the caucus and primary season,” said Emerson Executive Director Spencer Kimball.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters nationwide was conducted Aug. 25-26. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

