(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be questioned under oath for up to seven hours in a class-action lawsuit over his yearslong promotion of a troubled multi-level marketing company that sold desktop video phones.

Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as well as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will also be deposed for as long as seven hours each, lawyers for all those involved said in a letter to a judge. Hope Hicks, former counselor to Trump, and Rhona Graff, Trump’s longtime personal executive assistant, will also be interviewed. Most of the depositions will happen in June and July, according to the filing.

The agreements were reached between lawyers in a lawsuit filed by investors claiming Trump duped them into paying thousands of dollars to become independent sellers with ACN Opportunity LLC, the maker of a video phone touted by Trump on “ The Apprentice” and in promotional videos.

The case is: McKoy v. Trump Corp., 1:18-cv-9936, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

