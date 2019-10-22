(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Syrian conflict will face tough bipartisan questions from senators at a hearing Tuesday, just minutes before a temporary cease-fire put in place on the battlefield last week is set to expire.

Ambassador James Jeffrey will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria after Trump abruptly said he’d withdraw troops from the area following a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Lawmakers of both parties warned that it would be disastrous for regional stability and for Kurdish fighters formerly allied with the U.S. in the fight against Islamic State.

The Trump administration’s solution was a 120-hour military pause hastily brokered last week by Vice President Mike Pence -- a move meant to give Kurdish fighters time to evacuate the border area that Turkey quickly moved to occupy. The deal expires Tuesday, opening the next chapter in Syria’s eight-year civil war as U.S. forces withdraw from the region. Erdogan has vowed to crush Kurdish fighters if they don’t evacuate the border zone.

Trump’s impulsive foreign policy has strained relations with his own party as he faces an unrelated impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House of Representatives. While Republicans have been careful to separate their Syria criticism from any position on impeachment, Trump’s withdrawal shook members of his own party and left few willing to publicly defend him on any issue.

‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will be key to keeping Trump in office should the House impeach him, penned an op-ed for the Washington Post Friday calling the withdrawal “a grave strategic mistake,” without naming Trump. Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, McConnell said he backs a strong resolution to condemn Turkey’s military action in Syria, but he cautioned against sanctions “as a tool of first, last and only resort” in foreign policy.

Various proposals to impose harsh economic sanctions on Turkey have been introduced in Congress, including a bill from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen that would target Turkish sovereign debt, the energy sector and key political leaders, as well as halting arms sales to the country -- a NATO ally.

The House passed a resolution last week that was overwhelmingly bipartisan but mostly symbolic to condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw troops.

The House could vote on a bipartisan sanctions bill from the Foreign Affairs Committee by the end of the month. Yet there were also signs that some House Republicans, including the panel’s Ranking Member Michael McCaul, wanted to let events on the ground develop further before moving ahead on sanctions.

“My recommendation was, ‘look, give the cease fire an opportunity to work,’” McCaul said Monday. “We’ll know as this week plays out whether it’s working or not. If it doesn’t, I think absolutely we need to go forward with the sanctions.”

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, also said sanctioning Turkey isn’t the solution to fix a crisis that was effectively allowed by the U.S. president.

“Our problem is with Trump, so I’m not exactly sure about the wisdom of sanctioning Turkey for doing something that Trump is helping them to do,” Murphy said Monday. “I worry that we’ve rushed into drafting legislation that ultimately is not going to accrue to the benefit of American national security and takes all of the pressure off of Trump.”

Speaking on Capitol Hill Monday, Ilham Ahmed, President of the Syrian Democratic Council, said Trump’s “surprise” announcement hurt the coalition that the U.S. relied on to control territory wrested from Islamic State. He said Kurdish forces, part of an ethnic minority in northern Syria, are now subject to “ethnic cleansing.”

ISIS Resurgence

Trump said Monday that some of the approximately 1,000 U.S. troops in northern Syria could remain to help secure oil fields, although it wasn’t immediately clear what he meant.

The decision to end most of the U.S. military presence in the area will also benefit Russia. Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia, moved into Kurdish areas after the U.S. retreat. Russia has also cultivated closer ties with Turkey, selling the NATO ally a missile-defense system that should have triggered U.S. sanctions. Erdogan is due to travel to Sochi on Tuesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The questions for Jeffrey on Tuesday will likely focus on another consequence of a diminished U.S. presence in the region: the return of Islamic State. Kurds who were guarding thousands of ISIS fighters have diverted their attention to the threat from Turkey to the north, leaving some of these crucial facilities unattended.

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said Monday that all senators are concerned about the re-emergence of Islamic State.

“My primary concern is the disposition of the ISIS captives,” Johnson said. “I want to make sure that they don’t escape and that ISIS is not able to be reconstituted.”

That is a very real possibility, according to Jennifer Cafarella, research director at the Institute for the Study of War.

“There are no good options here, only bad and worse,” Cafarella said. “It is a given that ISIS will resurge in Syria and possibly expand their campaign in Iraq, exploiting the new freedom of movement in eastern Syria.”

The Foreign Relations Committee Hearing is one of at least three congressional hearings on Syria this week. Jeffrey will also testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. The National Security Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will also hold a hearing Wednesday on the administration’s Syria policy.

