(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico is taking a toll on TPI Composites Inc., one of the largest U.S. makers of wind turbine blades.

TPI operates several factories in Mexico, accounting for 26% of the company’s 2018 sales. They could take a hit if Trump follows through on his threat to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods beginning June 10. Shares of Scottsdale, Arizona-based TPI sank as much as 9% Friday to $19.54, the lowest intraday price since March of last year.

The tariff threat is the latest woe for TPI. A strike earlier this year at the company’s fiberglass blade plant in Matamoros, Mexico, hobbled production. The company expects to deliver only about 60% of its planned output from the facility, executives said on a call with analysts this month. The slowdown comes just as demand for blades in the U.S. is expected to surge before a federal tax credit expires.

