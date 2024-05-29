(Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of trade restrictions under a Donald Trump administration would serve as a negative supply shock to the US economy, potentially boosting inflation and forestalling Federal Reserve interest rate cuts into next year, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

“Such a shift could counteract at least some of the very positive supply dynamics that are currently allowing strong growth to coincide with disinflation,” wrote Deutsche Bank US economists led by Matthew Luzzetti in a Wednesday note to clients. “With inflation already well above the Fed’s target, and upside inflation risks still top of mind for monetary policy makers, we see trade policies as possibly adding another reason to keep the Fed on hold into 2025.”

Trump has floated a series of protectionist trade measures as he campaigns for a second presidential term against incumbent President Joe Biden. Chief among the trade-related policy proposals from the Trump campaign cited by Deutsche Bank are:

A universal 10% minimum baseline tariff on all imported goods and services

Removal of China’s most favored nation trading status and higher tariffs on imports from China

Reciprocal tariffs matching those rates on US exports

Other tariffs, including the return of those on steel or new ones on imports — like autos — from Europe

Swaps traders, meanwhile, are now pricing in the first full interest rate cut by December of this year as inflation readings gradually ebb — with many market watchers arguing a move as soon as September is off the table before the election. Deutsche Bank’s base case is for one, 25 basis point rate reduction this year.

Assuming Trump’s universal, 10% baseline tariff represents a “top up” of existing rates for those imports currently below that level, the bank’s economists expect a 120 basis point increase in headline personal consumption expenditure, or PCE, and a 140 basis point uptick in core PCE prices, they wrote. If the average tariff rate on Chinese imports were to jump from 12% to 50%, they added, that would raise headline and core PCE prices by some 20 to 30 basis points.

“A universal baseline tariff could raise revenues while also denting growth,” the economists wrote. “These tariff policies would also further lift inflation pressures.”

