President Donald Trump said the U.S. was “right where we want to be” and on the cusp of taking in massive tariffs from China -- at odds with his economic adviser, who conceded that Americans would pay the bill. Chinese state media said the U.S. should take full responsibility for the setback in talks

The Fed will probably be more inclined to cut rates now Trump has followed through on his threat to increase tariffs, but it won’t rush into doing so. Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari says a further reason for easy policy is to promote income distribution

The 2020s are set to be the decade of Asia -- dominating an exclusive list of economies expected to sustain around 7% growth

From pork in China to iron ore in Brazil, inflation is flickering in parts of the global economy even as prices remain largely subdued

British workers are starting to reap the benefits as the U.K. becomes a less attractive destination for EU workers , according to LinkedIn

Europe has a long way to go if it’s to deliver on the hope sparked by recent economic numbers. Meanwhile, Matteo Salvini’s worst week since entering government in an unlikely coalition is fueling concern that Italy may be headed for another bout of political turbulence

Pakistan got a $6 billion IMF loan to help avert economic crisis

Here’s a look at data due this week and the economic implications

