Double Trump trouble: The U.S. president’s longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen admitted he made illegal campaign contributions at the behest of Trump, just as a jury found the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, guilty of tax and bank fraud charges

Making America great again isn’t proving so great for other parts of the world: the U.S. is set to be the only Group of Seven nation to see economic growth accelerate this year as Trump’s tax cuts kick in

The U.S.-China tit-for-tat tariffs will cause China’s economy to slow more sharply next year if they’re enacted, according to our survey of 16 analysts; as talks between the two nations resume this week, here’s a look at what’s next in the ongoing dispute

Federal Reserve minutes due later today may provide clues on what’s becoming an increasingly controversial topic: the outlook for interest rates next year

For all the frenzy over the Bank of Japan’s first policy tweak in almost two years, little seems to have changed for the nation’s insurers

Beaten-down Venezuela has begun confronting a 95 percent currency devaluation and a regimen of economic controls that, after years of hunger and hyperinflation, landed like a hassle rather than a cataclysm

The Brazilian real slumped after new polls showed that market-friendly presidential candidates are lagging rivals in the run-up to the nation’s most uncertain election in more than 30 years

