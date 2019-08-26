(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

After a weekend of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised the world on Monday by saying China wants to restart trade talks. Beijing downplayed the breakthrough

Trade also took a major role at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole gathering, particularly given recession risks and central banks’ limited firepower

Germany’s economic woes are taking a toll on business confidence. It fell yet again in August, to the lowest in almost seven years For German savers, negative interest rates are making a mockery of the national obsession, prompting politicians to seek ways to insulate thrifty citizens and keep the burden on the country’s beleaguered banks

The beer isn’t flowing like it used to in Spain’s tourist hot spots, and Brexit is part of the problem as sterling’s decline makes U.K. travelers more price sensitive

The U.S. and Japan agreed in principle on a trade deal under which Japan will slash tariffs on U.S. beef, pork and other agricultural products, while continuing to face existing levies on its own auto exports

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney took at step back at Jackson Hole to offer a provocative pitch on dollar dominance and virtual reserve currencies

