Trump’s Trade Surprise, German Gloom, Spanish Beer: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- After a weekend of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised the world on Monday by saying China wants to restart trade talks. Beijing downplayed the breakthrough
- Trade also took a major role at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole gathering, particularly given recession risks and central banks’ limited firepower
- Germany’s economic woes are taking a toll on business confidence. It fell yet again in August, to the lowest in almost seven years
- For German savers, negative interest rates are making a mockery of the national obsession, prompting politicians to seek ways to insulate thrifty citizens and keep the burden on the country’s beleaguered banks
- The beer isn’t flowing like it used to in Spain’s tourist hot spots, and Brexit is part of the problem as sterling’s decline makes U.K. travelers more price sensitive
- The U.S. and Japan agreed in principle on a trade deal under which Japan will slash tariffs on U.S. beef, pork and other agricultural products, while continuing to face existing levies on its own auto exports
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney took at step back at Jackson Hole to offer a provocative pitch on dollar dominance and virtual reserve currencies
- And a reminder that it never stops. Here’s our guide to the week ahead in the world economy
