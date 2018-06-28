(Bloomberg) -- Osram Licht AG became the latest domino to fall in President Donald Trump’s trade war, warning that rising tensions are weakening the outlook for the automotive industry the German company supplies with headlights and components.

The announcement on Thursday, sending Osram shares down as much as 16 percent, is part of an almost-daily litany of companies warning of fallout from the U.S. president’s push to upend the global trade framework. With rising friction over automotive tariffs high on the agenda of European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday blasted the bloc’s tit-for-tat response to U.S. levies on steel and aluminum.

The casualties are starting to pile up, on both sides of the Atlantic. German automaker Daimler AG last week became the first major company to cut its outlook because of escalating tension. U.S. motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. followed, while Jack Daniel’s maker Brown Forman said it would raise prices after the EU placed a 25 percent surcharge on whisky imports. On Thursday, Volvo Cars owner Li Shufu said from Hong Kong that consumers will feel the pain of higher costs along with his companies.

Osram cut its forecast for sales and profit for the year.

“Restrictions on trade and sales, as well as planning risks affecting automotive manufacturers, have created noticeable uncertainty,” the Munich-based supplier of lighting equipment to a variety of industries said in a statement. “Business performance will also be affected by the postponement of projects in the areas of mobile devices and horticulture.”

Damage So Far

June 20: Daimler cuts profit forecast on U.S. China trade fight

June 25: Harley says EU retaliatory tariffs will cost it $100 million a year

June 26: Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman raises prices in light of the EU tariffs

June 28: Volvo Cars owner Li Shufu says consumers will pay more to buy cars as trade wars escalate

June 28: Osram says trade tensions have weakened sales of automotive lighting parts

More Than Trade

Osram has been under fire on multiple fronts ever since Chief Executive Officer Olaf Berlien unveiled a strategy nearly three years ago that triggered a boardroom clash and public spat with Siemens AG, which was its biggest shareholder.

In addition to selling off its traditional lamps business, the manufacturer become increasingly dependent on the automotive industry and lighting for buildings and cities. The company was criticized for investing heavily in a new plant in Malaysia to make semiconductor chips for light-emitting diodes.

Since the start of the year, the company has warned about flattening car sales in China and currency headwinds, and has put its U.S. Lighting services business up for sale.

“It is difficult for us to understand how the situation could have so fundamentally changed less than three months after the previous profit warning, which was already quite meaningful,” Morgan Stanley analyst Lucie Carrier said in a note. “We look for more transparency is in terms of what is going on in the business and how much control and visibility the company has on their earnings.”

Stock Drop

Osram now is forecasting revenue growth of 1 percent to 3 percent instead of 3 percent to 5 percent previously. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year will be 570 million euros ($660 million) to 600 million euros, compared with a previous forecast of 640 million euros. It pledged to accelerate cost cutting and a reorganization of its factory alliance.

The shares fell the most in two months, to their lowest intraday since January 2016. Osram was down 15 percent to 35.65 euros at 2:11 p.m. in Frankfurt, giving the company a market value of 3.9 billion euros. Zumtobel Group AG, an Austrian company that makes lighting systems for buildings, cited a deterioration in the U.K. market in its warning about lower earnings.

(Adds trade friction from second paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Oliver Sachgau in Munich at osachgau@bloomberg.net;Tara Patel in Paris at tpatel2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Phil Serafino

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.