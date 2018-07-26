(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to suspend new tariffs while negotiating lower barriers to transatlantic commerce

Here’s analysis by the French central bank on the likely cost of a trade war

Six years to the day since his historic pledge to do ‘whatever it takes’ to keep the euro together, Mario Draghi is likely to confirm that the currency bloc is back to good health

China took another step to ease the pressure from its deleveraging campaign

Japanese commercial lenders are privately complaining to the central bank about its purchases of corporate bonds at negative interest rates

South Korea’s economic expansion met expectations in the second quarter as exports held up despite global trade friction

