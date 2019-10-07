(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Donald Trump appeared to backpedal after giving Turkey a green light to attack U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria, saying he would “totally destroy and obliterate” the country’s economy if it takes unspecified “off limits” actions

Central bankers have given a thumbs up to their own actions over the past decade, saying negative interest rates and asset purchases helped growth and inflation, according to a Bank for International Settlements survey

The Bank of Japan will leave its negative interest rate unchanged unless it is completely convinced a deterioration of the global economy will spark stock market jitters and a jump in the yen, says a former executive director of the central bank

World Bank President David Malpass said the global economic outlook is deteriorating amid Brexit-related uncertainty, trade tensions and a downturn in Europe

The U.S. and China are unlikely to reach a compromise in this week’s trade talks and any meaningful resolution won’t come until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, says Bob Michele, global chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management

Chinese officials are signaling they’re increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by Trump. Meantime, the president warned China that if the country does anything “bad” to quell protests in Hong Kong, the negotiations would suffer

China’s economy is probably expanding at a pace close to what official figures show, though growth has likely been more volatile than the numbers indicate, Federal Reserve researchers said

U.S. budget deficits and the national debt are on track to keep growing because both Trump and his Democratic rivals want to use low interest rates to finance more spending -- in effect embracing some form of Modern Monetary Theory

The Philippines, a country of 7,000 islands where you’re rarely more than a few miles from the sea, wants a bigger slice of Asia’s growing cruise-tourism industry

