(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s plan to have states shoulder a quarter of the burden of extended unemployment insurance is unaffordable and unworkable, said Andrew Cuomo, the new chairman of the National Governors Association.

Cuomo, Democratic leader of New York, said he has spoken with governors in states across the country that are facing yawning deficits as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying economic downturn.

“This originally started as more of a blue state problem when Covid began,” Cuomo said Monday on a conference call with reporters. “That’s no longer true.”

“States have expended a lot of money to deal with Covid,” he said. “They have serious financial issues.”

Negotiations Stalled

With negotiations in Congress stalled, Trump on Saturday issued orders and memorandums intended to skirt lawmakers that he said would provide a measure of economic relief. Critics said the administration has oversold their effect, and that some can’t pass constitutional muster.

Cuomo questioned the legality of Trump’s plan requiring states pay $100 of a weekly $400 benefit. “You cannot make a law with an executive order,” Cuomo said, adding that he expects the matter to wind up in court.

“It will be challenged and no one will get anything and the situation will be even worse than it is in the country today,” Cuomo said.

The order would cost New York state $4.2 billion between now and December, Cuomo said.

“We started with a $30 billion hole and your solution is to cost me another $4 billion? Thank you, that’s handing the drowning man an anchor,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo was joined by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a fellow Democrat, who said the executive order is “unworkable.”

Without financial help, Beshear warned, a short-term recession could end up going into a depression. Beshear called on Congress and the Trump administration to authorize a continued $600-a-week benefit.

“In Kentucky, people are spending those dollars,” he said. “It is helping us keep our economy afloat.”

