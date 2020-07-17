(Bloomberg) -- Six in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than half of the public saying they disapprove “strongly,” a Washington Post-ABC News poll found.

Only 38% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of Covid-19. As the pandemic continues, the American public has increasingly shifted away from the president, according to the poll published Friday. In May, the same poll found a 46% approval rate with 53% disapproving, down from March when the numbers were 51% approve to 45% disapprove.

More than half of Americans -- 52% -- said they “strongly” disapprove of the president’s handling of the health crisis, up from 36% in March.

The poll released Friday was conducted July 12-15 and has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.

Coming Up

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

