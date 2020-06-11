(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump used a visit to Texas to highlight his campaign to reopen the U.S. even as the state has reported a surge of new coronavirus cases.

The president traveled to Dallas for a roundtable discussion with religious leaders and others, as well as his first in-person fundraiser for his re-election campaign since much of the country shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

As he was starting the roundtable, Houston-area officials announced that they were preparing to reopen a Covid-19 hospital established but never used at a professional football stadium as virus cases expand in the fourth-largest U.S. city.

On Wednesday, Texas, which has pursued an aggressive approach to emerging from its lockdown, reported 2,504 new cases, the highest one-day total in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Harris County, which encompasses Houston and adjacent suburbs, also instituted what it called a public health threat level assessment that will alert residents if conditions worsen or improve. The level remains at the second-highest on the four-tier scale, said Judge Lina Hidalgo, the highest-ranking county executive.

New cases are emerging in several other states at a rapid clip, raising concern among public-health experts that a second wave of the virus, which many expect to crest in the fall, is beginning. Arizona has also reported a recent increase in new infections.

Trump, who has spent most of the past several months in the White House and was forced to curtail his presidential campaign, has been impatient to get back on the road.

Yet as the visit to Texas shows, that approach comes at a considerable political risk -- that his renewed activity will coincide with a sharp rise of widespread illness and deaths, and no vaccine or treatment for the illness on the horizon.

Even so, Trump has been pressing ahead with travel plans and returning to a role he relishes: political campaigner. He will head to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, after leaving Texas. He plans to resume his campaign rallies with one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, with other cities to follow.

On Thursday, the campaign said the Tulsa event would be held at the BOK Center.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.