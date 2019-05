Trump Says 10% China Tariffs Will Rise to 25% on Friday

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump tweeted that 10 percent tariffs paid by China on $200 billion in goods will rise to 25 percent on Friday, and that talks on a trade deal have been going too slowly.

